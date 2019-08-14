After the eliminations of Hema, Jaffar, and Tamanna Simhadri, reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 will soon be bidding adieu to another celebrity this weekend. As many as seven contestants have been nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 in the fourth week. Shiva Jyothi, Ravi Krishna, Rahul Sipligunj, Rohini, Baba Bhaskar, Sreemukhi, and Varun Sandesh are the contestants who have been nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 this week. On the other hand, Ali Reza, Himaja, Ashu Reddy, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Vithika Sheru, and Mahesh Vitta are the ones to go safe. The Bigg Boss Telugu voting lines (through missed call and online) were opened after Monday’s episode and the viewers can either vote by giving missed calls or by logging into Hotstar.

Voting missed call numbers of contestants who got nominated for elimination in the fourth week of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3:

Shiva Jyothi: 8466 996 701

Ravi Krishna: 8466 996 702

Rahul Sipligunj: 8466 996 706

Rohini: 8466 996 707

Baba Bhaskar: 8466 996 708

Sreemukhi: 8466 996 713

Varun Sandesh: 8466 996 714

Bigg Boss Telugu voting process on Hotstar involves logging in through email/Facebook. The viewers then need to search for Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 and click on the vote option below the video. Among the seven contestants nominated for elimination this week, you can choose your favourite contestant(s) and cast your vote. Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants.

The contestant to garner the least votes will stand eliminated from the show. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna, who will be marking a special appearance during the weekend, will announce the candidate to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week.