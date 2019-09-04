Bigg Boss 3 Telugu voting missed call numbers for seventh week

Season 3 of Bigg Boss Telugu has entered its seventh week. As the last round of nomination ended on a happy note with none being evicted, the house now accommodates Shiva Jyothi, Ravi Krishna, Baba Bhaskar, Sreemukhi, Ali Reza, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja, Rahul Sipligunj, Vithika Sheru, Varun Sandesh and Shilpa Chakravarthy. On Monday, as part of the nomination for the seventh week, five contestants were nominated for elimination. The housemates were called in pairs and were asked to nominate two contestants while giving reasons for the nomination. At the end of the nomination process, Ravi Krishna, Mahesh Vitta, Rahul Sipligunj, Sreemukhi and Ali Reza were nominated while Vithika Sheru, Baba Bhaskar, Shiva Jyothi, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Himaja, Varun Sandesh and Shilpa Chakravarthy stood as the contestants to be safe from this week’s elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. The Bigg Boss 3 Telugu voting missed call numbers of the nominated contestants for the seventh week are as follows:

Voting missed call numbers of nominated contestants in the seventh week of Bigg Boss Telugu 3:

Ravi Krishna: 8466 996 702

Mahesh Vitta: 8466 996 712

Rahul Sipligunj: 8466 996 706

Sreemukhi: 8466996713

Ali Reza: 8466996711

Voting through Hotstar:

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 voting process on Hotstar involves logging into the app through email/Facebook. The viewers are required to search for Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 episode of a particular day and click on the vote option that can be seen below the episode video. Among the five contestants nominated for elimination this week, you can vote for your favourite contestant(s) and cast your vote. Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants.