Janasena MLA Rapaka Varaprasad surrenders to police, Pawan Kalyan responds

Janasena Party MLA from Razole, Rapaka Varaprasad, on Tuesday, has reportedly surrendered to the police amid high drama. A case has been registered on the Janasena leader and his supporters for allegedly destroying property at Malikipuram police station. Reportedly, a non-bailable case has been booked against the accused. Resenting the same, Janasena party members and the leader’s supporters staged a protest outside the police station in Razole.

Janasena Party President Pawan Kalyan condemned the arrest of MLA Rapaka Varaprasad. The actor-turned-politician opined that it wasn’t correct to make a mountain out of a molehill. Responding to the incident, Pawan Kalyan said, “I have been reviewing the developments in the case. However, an incident that could have been done away with a station bail has been escalated to the point where MLA Rapaka Varaprasad has been issued a non-bailable arrest warrant. I request the officials and the state government to end the issue here without escalating it further. I also request Janasena supporters and leaders not to disrupt peace and act with patience. However, if the situation tends to go out of hands and it doesn’t get better, I will visit Razole personally to support you.”

In case you didn’t know…

It may be noted that earlier, Rapaka Varaprasad visited the police station to release a few individuals, who were booked on Sunday for allegedly indulging in gambling. Things turned ugly when a heated argument broke out between the Janasena leader and the police. While the cops claimed that the politician and his supporters attacked the police station, the Janasena members have alleged that the police abused their leader.