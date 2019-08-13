All you need to know about Uday Express from Vizag to Vijayawada

The much-awaited double-decker Uday Express, from Vizag to Vijayawada, is expected to begin services soon. As reported earlier, the officials of East Coast Railway (ECoR) have been taking steps towards making the service available to the passengers at the earliest.

It may be noted that BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao recently tweeted that the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, in response to a letter submitted by Rao earlier, confirmed the introduction of Uday Express between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

In his response, dated 31 July 2019, Piyush Goyal wrote, “I am happy to inform you that in deference to your request, it has been decided to introduce a Double Decker Uday Express between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada (5 days in a week). Hope this will go a long way in providing better connectivity to the travelling passengers”

Uday Express Vizag to Vijayawada schedule:

The Uday Express between Vizag and Vijayawada will be hitting the track five days a week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The train from Vizag, numbered 22701, will depart at 5:45 am and reach Vijayawada at 11:15 am. Train number 22702, from Vijayawada, will depart at 5:30 pm and reach Vizag at 11:00 pm.

Utkrisht Double Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri (UDAY) Express was launched by Indian Railways to increase the carrying capacity along the sought-after routes. Besides having attractive interiors and comfortable Shatabdi-style seating, the train also boasts modular bio-toilets, WiFi facility and LCD screens for passenger information. Reportedly, the Uday Express also has a unique feature in automatic food and beverages vending machine. The luxury train consists of 6 air-conditioned coaches, each having a seating capacity of 120 seats.

The first service of the train was flagged off between Coimbatore Junction and Bangalore in June 2018. The service is also proposed to be launched between Bangalore City and Chennai Central.