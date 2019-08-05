Uday Express set to get on track between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada

The much-awaited Uday Express will soon be getting on to the track from Visakhapatnam. The double-decker train, which had arrived in the city about three weeks ago, will be catering to the high demand line between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

Currently stationed at Marripalem Railway Yard, the train is likely to be flagged off in a month’s time. Reportedly, the officials of East Coast Railway (ECoR) have been clearing the decks for the same. Despite the shortage of personnel posing a challenge, the officials are likely to launch Uday express within the aforementioned time frame. Also, route clearance permissions have been sought from the South Central Railway. However, uncertainty prevails over the fate of the trail run.

It was earlier reported that the Uday Express, between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, is likely to run five days (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) a week. While the train starting from Visakhapatnam will be numbered 22701, the one from Vijayawada will bear the number 22702. The train from Visakhapatnam is expected to depart at 5:45 am and reach Vijayawada at 11:15 am. On the return route, the train would leave Vijayawada at 5:30 pm and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 11:00 pm.

In case you didn’t know…

Utkrisht Double Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri Express, abbreviated to UDAY, are specially designed air-conditioned chair car trains by the Indian Railways. The luxury train service was introduced to address the demand for the busier routes. The train includes a WiFi facility, impressive interiors, and display screens. The first service of the train was flagged off between Coimbatore Junction and Bangalore in June 2018. The service is also proposed to be launched between Bangalore City and Chennai Central.

Source: Eeandu