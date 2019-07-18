Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada Uday Express to soon go on a trial run

The Uday Express, which recently arrived in Visakhapatnam, is expected to go on a trial run in a few days time. Consisting of 9 passenger coaches and 2 power cars, the double-decker train will be made available to the public after passing the trial run and the technical review. A specially designed luxury train service that has been allocated to the busiest routes, the Uday Express from Visakhapatnam will be carrying the passengers up to Vijayawada, over a distance of 350 km. Between the two stations, the train will be taking halts at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samarlakota, Rajamahendravaram, and Eluru.

The train is currently stationed at the railway yard in the city. Reportedly, the Uday Express between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada will be hitting the track five days (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) a week. While the train starting from Visakhapatnam will be numbered 22701, the one from Vijayawada will bear the number 22702.

The train from Visakhapatnam will depart at 5:45 am and reach Vijayawada at 11:15 am. On the return route, the train will leave Vijayawada at 5:30 pm and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 11:00 pm.

Uday or Utkrisht Double Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri Express was launched by Indian Railways to increase the carrying capacity along the sought-after routes. Besides having attractive interiors and comfy seating, the train also boasts WiFi facility and display boards to keep the passengers informed of the stations. The first service of the train was flagged off between Coimbatore Junction and Bangalore in June 2018. The service is also proposed to be launched between Bangalore City and Chennai Central.