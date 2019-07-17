Visakhapatnam set to be driven forward by four recently appointed authorities

A booming city in Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam gears up to scale heights and prosper in the coming years. With a new government taking charge in State a few months ago, the district has witnessed new authorities take charge at different levels. Here are four recently appointed authorities who are set to drive Visakhapatnam forward.

District Collector- V Vinay Chand

Vadarevu Vinay Chand took charge as the District Collector of Visakhapatnam in June. The 2008-batch IAS officer held several positions in the past including the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer (PO) at Paderu, Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Commissioner and Prakasam District Collector. Speaking to media after assuming office, Chand shared education, health and women and child welfare as his major areas of focus.

City Police Commissioner- Rajiv Kumar Meena

Rajiv Kumar Meena assumed office as the Police Commissioner of Visakhapatnam on 27 June. The 1995-batch IPS officer, who earlier worked as the Inspector General of Police South zone Guntur range, replaced Mahesh Chandra Laddha as the new Police chief of the city. Mr. Meena said that he would work towards the prevention of crimes, especially, property-related offences. Cybercrime and road safety were the other areas that the Commissioner said the focus would be laid on.

GVMC Commissioner- G Srijana

Gummala Srijana, who served as the Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam district for over 31 months, replaced M Hari Narayanan as the GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) Commissioner. G Srijana, IAS, was posted as the Sub Collector of Vijayawada in 2015 before taking charge as the Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam in 2016. In an interaction with the media in one of her conferences, the newly appointed GVMC Commissioner said that the issues pertaining to water shortage, sanitation, health, and education will be addressed on priority.

VMRDA Chairman- Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao

YSRCP leader Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao has been designated as the Chairman of VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority). The newly appointed VMRDA Chairman thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for entrusting him with the responsibility and vowed to live up to the expectations. The YSRCP leader Chairman said that he would work in coordination with people’s representatives and officials to develop the city on all fronts. Srinivasa Rao will be taking charge of the prestigious post four decades after his father late Dronamraju Satyanarayana helmed the Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) in 1978.