Double decker train Uday Express arrives in Visakhapatnam

Uday Express will soon be hitting the track to carry passengers between Vizag and Vijayawada. Ending a long wait, the double-decker express arrived at Visakhapatnam railway station, from Jalandhar, on Monday morning. The train, which marks the first among the class of Uday Express in East Coast Railway Zone, was eventually moved to the coaching depot in the city.

The Express consists of 18 double-decker coaches and four power cars. After holding a technical review, the Waltair Railway officials will reportedly conduct a trial run between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, over a stretch of 350 km. The train will be taking halts at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samarlakota, Rajamahendravaram, and Eluru. The respective ticket rates and the date for making it available for the public are yet to be known.

About Uday Express

Uday or Utkrisht Double Decker Air Conditioned Yatri Express are specially designed air-conditioned chair car trains by the Indian Railways. Touted as a luxury train service, the Express is primarily allocated to the busier routes to increase the carrying capacity. WiFi facility, striking interiors, plush seating, and display screens are a few of the attractions the Express possesses. The first service of the train was flagged off between Coimbatore Junction and Bangalore in June 2018. The service is also proposed to be launched between Bangalore City and Chennai Central.