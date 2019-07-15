In a disastrous episode, on Sunday, a 30-year-old woman with her two children committed suicide by consuming poison. The incident took place in a temple at G Narayanapuram in Visakhapatnam. The deceased were identified as B. Anitha, B Uma Maheshwara Rao, her 6-year-old son and her 9-year-old daughter, Ramyasri, reported the Pendurthi CI, Venku Naidu.

The police gave a detailed account of the tragic incident. They stated that the mother resorted to the extreme step of committing suicide due to severe depression over her children’s health conditions along with the family’s poor financial conditions over the years.

Although the family belonged to the Baruva Village, in Sompeta mandal of Srikakulam district, they lived in Narayanapuram, Visakhapatnam. The woman’s husband, B. Satyanarayana, was employed in a private company in Pydibheemavaram in Srikakulam district. During a routine visit, on not finding his family on Sunday, B. Satyanarayana launched search parties only to find the dead bodies of the three.

Initial investigation revealed that Anitha’s children were suffering from both oral and aural health issues along with other health conditions.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. This section demands the police conduct an immediate investigation of the case at hand and if required, punish the offender of the law.