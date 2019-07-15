Bigg Boss 3 Telugu will be premiered on 21 July. Set to be hosted by popular actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, the third installment is expected to continue the show’s dream run on the television after its first two seasons, helmed by Jr NTR and Nani, raked in a good response from the audience. However, the show seems to be mired in controversy even before it has gone on air. While it was journalist Swetha Reddy who had first laid casting couch allegations against the show’s organisers a few days back, actor Gayatri Gupta too has come out in the open finding fault with the organisers’ behaviour.

Alleging casting couch, Reddy and Gupta have filed police complaints against the organisers of Bigg Boss 3. The celebs alleged that they were cheated and misled by a few staffers of STAR MAA, who were in charge of selecting the participants for Bigg Boss 3 Telugu. Gupta claimed that her name was dropped from the list of the contestants for the show after she refused to oblige to the sexual favours demanded of her.

Earlier, the Banjara Hills police had lodged an FIR under Section 354 of IPC on the basis of Swetha Reddy’s complaint. Reportedly, an investigation is underway.

On the other hand, there have been several reports claiming the final list of contestants who will be taking part in the show. While there has been no official announcement on the same, a few names are touted to be certain to appear on the show this year.