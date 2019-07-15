22-year-old Kona Lovaraju, a resident of Yedla Veedhi of Chodavaram, was hacked to death in broad daylight as a gory murder was witnessed in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. The accused is 32-year-old P. Satti Babu from Binnavolu village in the district. Accosting Lovaraju on the main road, Satti Babu, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, inflicted him multiple times with a knife. The latter left only after confirming that the victim was dead.

As soon as the rural police were informed of the murder, they retrieved call data records and the visual footage from the CCTV installed in the area. Using the clues, taken from these sources, the accused was apprehended in an hour’s time.

The footage clearly showed Satti Babu on his motorbike, wearing a white helmet and carrying out the hideous act in Visakhapatnam district. The shocked bystanders did not stop the attacker due to fear, while a few captured the incident on their cellphones. Many passers-by, such as motorists and auto-rickshaw drivers, and bystanders nearby did not come to Lovaraju’s rescue. Some immediately ran away from the scene. A few recorded the gory scenes on their mobile phones.

As per Chodavaram Police Station, Satti Babu had discovered that his wife, and Lovaraju, were having an extra-marital affair. Though he had caught them red-handed a year ago, and repeatedly warned them, they had not stopped having the affair. After committing this crime, Satti Babu had proceeded to Binnavolu planning to murder his wife. She was not at home and the police managed to intervene before any further crime could be committed.