DSNLU organises Justice Koka Subba Rao Memorial Lecture in Vizag

Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Vizag organized Justice Koka Subba Rao Memorial Lecture on the eve of his birthday. He was the first Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The lecture was delivered by the Chief Justice (Acting) of the newly formed Andhra Pradesh High Court, C. Praveen Kumar, on ‘Constitution and Transformative Justice’.

The welcome address was delivered by the Vice-Chancellor of DSNLU, Prof. (Dr.) S. Surya Prakash. He talked about the family history and referred a number of cases in which Justice Koka Subba Rao delivered judgment particularly regarding fundamental Rights. The introduction of the Chief Guest was done by the Dean Academic Affairs and Research, Prof. (Dr.) P. Sri Devi.

The esteemed Chief Guest delivered the lecture at DSNLU, concentrating mainly on the concepts of fundamental rights and directive principles of natural justice. He discussed the various facets of Article 21 and how the scope has been widened to incorporate various aspects essential to lead a dignified life.

He talked of a large number of cases and the contribution of Justice Koka Subba Rao to the field of law, who happened to be a fundamental rights enthusiast and took a keen interest in Criminal law. He also quoted the judgment of Koka Subba Rao in the case of I.C.Golaknath V State of Punjab, where he had enunciated that the no amendments to the constitution shall be made which abridges the fundamental rights.

The Chief Guest established a link between Criminal law and Constitutional law by citing numerous cases and quoting various judges and political leaders. The Chief Justice touched upon all the possible aspects and discussed the age-old landmark cases, progressing towards the recent ones. Hon’ble Chief Justice has inaugurated University health centre before the guest lecture.

The occasion was graced by the Principal District Judge, members of the AP Bar Council, Vice-Chancellor of the Petroleum University Prof VSRK Prasad, Director of Maritime University and many other dignitaries in Vizag.

The event has been successfully concluded by the ‘Vote of Thanks’, delivered by the Registrar, DSNLU, Dr. P. Sree Sudha. The event took place in the presence of the Dean Academic Affairs Prof. (Dr.) P. Sri.Devi, teaching and non-teaching staff and the students of DSNLU.