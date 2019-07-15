Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Eastern Naval Command in Vizag

Over 2000 naval personnel and their families participated in a Health Walk to commence Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on 13 Jul 19. The Health Walk which commenced from INS Circars was flagged off by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, FOC-in-C ENC. It covered a distance of 6 km on the Dolphin Hill road in Vizag.

A series of events have been planned by Indian Navy over the next two weeks. These events are arranged to mark the 20th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in Vizag. In addition to the Health Walk held today, there are various other activities planned at ENC. These includes Wreath Laying Ceremony at ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial on the Beach Road, Visakhapatnam, Josh Runs and Cyclothon. Also, band performance at prominent public places, Coastal Security Awareness Campaigns along with Interaction Programmes with fishing community and organised visits to ships, submarines and Air Stations by School Children which a theme of “Know Your Armed Forces”. Moreover, competitions are also planned for students in naval schools which include debate, painting, poetry recitations and dramatics with patriotic fervour as part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on 26 Jul by the Nation to honour the Bravehearts who laid down their lives during the ‘Operation Vijay’. This year marks the 20th anniversary of victory in ‘Operation Vijay’, popularly known as the ‘Kargil War’.

