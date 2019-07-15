YSR Congress Party leader Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao will soon be taking charge as the first chairman of VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority). The State Government issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

The senior politician was congratulated by party members and supporters in Visakhapatnam. Municipal Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Anakapalle MLA Amarnath Gudivada, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, and Akaramani Vijaya Nirmala were among the prominent YSRCP leaders who wished Srinivasa Rao on the occasion. The newly appointed VMRDA Chairman thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for entrusting him with the responsibility and vowed to live up to the expectations. The YSRCP leader Chairman said that he would work in coordination with people’s representatives and officials to develop the city on all fronts.

It may be noted that Srinivasa Rao will be taking charge of the prestigious post four decades after his father late Dronamraju Satyanarayana helmed the Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) in 1978. The VUDA eventually got dissolved in September 2018 and was replaced by VMRDA.

Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao had contested on a YSRCP ticket from the constituency of Visakhapatnam South in the latest Assembly polls and lost to TDP’s Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar. He also served as an MLA and a Government Whip earlier.