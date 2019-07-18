The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has asked the Andhra Pradesh State Government to probe into the environmental hazard that the Kalyanalova reservoir, and its surrounding areas, is facing. This is mainly due to the granite mining be done alongside the catchment area of the reservoir. Located in the Ravikamatham mandal, of Visakhapatnam district, this reservoir a major water source for the farmers, and Adivasis, of the area.

On Friday, the District Collector of Visakhapatnam, V. Vinay Chand, instructed a team of officials to visit the site to investigate and report on this matter. Till then, the State Government has stopped all the mining work.

A few years ago, the State Government officials had permitted for the granite mining work to start in the catchment area of the dam. This is the point where water is supplied to the reservoir from the Varaha River. As time progressed the inflow of water, into the reservoir, reduced and the surrounding area started getting contaminated due to the mining.

The reservoir, and area around it, is the sustenance source for the farmer and Adivasis residing close by. Therefore, they had earlier requested that the mines be shut down and have the entire area be declared as a no-mining zone. Unfortunately, the previous State Government had failed to do so.

The Irrigation Department is the lawful conservator of the reservoir. On 26, June 2019 they have clearly stated that they had not been consulted by the mining parties. The latter had not even requested the department for a no-objection certificate, which is a mandatory requirement.