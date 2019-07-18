GVMC contact numbers to register complaints in Visakhapatnam

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has issued contact numbers for the citizens to register their complaints with the municipal body. In a press communique issued by GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, people can now inform the officials of issues related to hygiene and cleanliness, underground drainage, drinking water, drains, and roads among others.

The citizens can either call 1800-4250-0009 (toll-free number) or send a message to Whatsapp number 9666909192 to file their complaints with GVMC. As per the communique, the citizens can also share concerns related to corruption in Visakhapatnam. The GVMC Commissioner stated that taking a problem directly to her notice while help in ensuring accountability and transparency in the system. Urging the citizens to utilize the facility provided, she further shared that the toll-free and Whatsapp numbers have been brought into effect as part of the Spandana programme.

The communique informed that those registering the complaint need to share their name, door number, street name, and ward details if immediate action is to be taken.

It may be noted that the latest ‘Dial Your Commissioner’ exercise, held on 15 July, received 19 complaints from the citizens. After interacting with the complainants, the GVMC Commissioner had directed the concerned officials to submit a report on the issues within three days.