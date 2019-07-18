iSmart Shankar Review: Twitter calls it Ram Pothineni’s best performance

Ram Pothineni’s latest offering, iSmart Shankar has hit the screens on Thursday, 18 July, amid much hype and frenzy. Starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Nabha Natesh, and Satyadev in important roles, the Puri Jagannadh directorial is touted to be a racy entertainer. The plot revolves around Shankar, a contract killer, who has a chip embedded into his head to avenge the death of a police officer. memory transfer.

iSmart Shankar is expected to be director Puri Jagannadh’s comeback film. It may be noted that the director hasn’t been in the best of the form of late and hasn’t scored a hit after Temper, which released in 2015. And if the audience review of iSmart Shankar on Twitter is anything to go by, iSmart Shankar might well stand out as a mass-entertainer. Here’s what Twitter thinks of the film.

iSmart Shankar Twitter review:

Mani Sharma BGM is still haunting me🙏🙏🔥🔥 Puri has come up with a very good storyline and sensational screenplay! Ram’s energy, dialougues Dance and everythong is treat to watch on screen! Puri is backkk with a Bang! Completely enjoyed!#iSmartShankar — THE ORIGINAL™ (@JhonnyNBK) July 18, 2019

Movie for the masses … This movie has some high voltage action sequences and characterization of Ram would appeal to many as he excels in the role of iSmart Shankar … A good watch this weekend !! #iSmartShankar #iSmartShankarDay — First Day Reviews (@Sai_Aditya1998) July 18, 2019