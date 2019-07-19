Two tribals beaten to death by Maoists in Visakhapatnam

In what came as yet another instance of Maoist-led violence in the agency area of Visakhapatnam district, two tribals were killed in Veeravaram village of Chintapalle on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Gemmili Bhaskar Rao and Paangi Sathibabu, turned into the victims of the ultras over the suspicion of being police informers.

Reportedly, a group of Maoists, carrying lathis, came to the Veeravaram village during the wee hours of Thursday. They dragged the tribals out of their homes and thrashed them to death. After killing them, the Maoists even left a note at the crime scene and cited the deaths of their colleagues as the cause of their action.

In the note, the Maoists wrote, “We had to kill them for the deaths of Comrades Sharath and Ganapati. Police informers should accept their mistakes in the public and lead a common life. The police should take responsibility for these killings.”

The police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and seized the note pasted on the walls. The bodies of the victims were sent for autopsy and a probe has been initiated into the incident in Visakhapatnam district.

It may be noted that Sharath and Ganapati were allegedly lynched by villagers in 2014 for their involvement in the murder of a tribal priest.