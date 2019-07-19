CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in I-Day celebrations in Vizag

The Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to hold the state-level celebrations for the upcoming Independence Day at Andhra University Engineering college Grounds in Vizag on 15 August. The State’s Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be a part of the event and hoist the tricolour to mark the I-day in the city.

Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Kumar, along with GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, Joint Collector L Siva Sankar and other officials, inspected Andhra University Grounds on Thursday in this regard. The Collector instructed the officials on the arrangements and asked them to look after basic facilities such as parking, gallery, transportation and toilets among others.

The event will be marking state-level Independence Day celebrations in Vizag after a gap of four years. The fete is expected to be hosted on a grand scale, with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries likely to mark their presence at the celebrations. In 2015, the then Chief Minister of the State, N Chandrababu Naidu had hoisted the national flag at RK Beach in the city. Last year, the I-day celebrations in the State were held in Srikakulam.