Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam to host a set of new facilities

The beach at Rushikonda is one of the more popular tourist destinations in Visakhapatnam. A hub for water sports and foodie pitstops, the beach is set to turn more attractive with the authorities charting plans for its development. As a result, the renowned Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam is being adorned with newer facilities. From play areas for the kids to benches made out of bamboo, the famous tourist spot now houses a range of new features.

Boards creating awareness about maintaining cleanliness and the ill-effects of sea pollution have been set up at the beach. Interestingly, the visitors to Rushikonda can now avail the services of a beach wheelchair. The facility will help the specially-abled visitors to enter into the sea, under the supervision of expert swimmers and lifeguards.

Earlier, the Ministry of Tourism, Forestry, and Environment had named the Rushikonda beach as one of the 12 beaches in the country that will be developed par with international standards. It was reported that about 10m away from the shore, toilets, changing rooms, shower panels will be constructed.

There will also be small wastewater treatment plants and solid waste treatment plants installed around the beach. Solar PV panels, drinking water kiosks, are the other facilities that are lined up to find a place at this beach in Visakhapatnam. The new additions seem to be striking a chord with the visitors too.