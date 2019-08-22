Uday Express set to be flagged off on 26 August in Visakhapatnam

Bringing the curtains down on a long wait, the double-decker Uday Express is set to be flagged off on 26 August in Visakhapatnam. The train will begin operating between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada from 27 August. The train recently completed a trial run between Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. While a few of the earlier reports claimed that the train would chug off from 16 August, a delayed schedule has meant that train will chug off in the coming week.

As reported earlier, the Uday Express between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada will offer services on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. While the train starting from Visakhapatnam (22701) will leave the city at 5:45 am and reach Vijayawada at 11:15 am, the one from Vijayawada (22702), in the return direction, will depart at 5:30 pm and reach Vizag at 11:00 pm.

Covering a distance of 350 km between Vizag and Vijayawada, Uday Express will be taking halts at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samarlakota, Rajamahendravaram, and Eluru.

Aimed at catering to the demand on high-traffic routes, the Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-conditioned Yatri (Uday) Express was first launched between Coimbatore and Bengaluru in June 2018. The train’s exteriors are made of anti-graffiti vinyl and a color scheme of yellow, pink, and orange for a bright look. The interiors too comprise several attractive features. Apart from WiFi, LCD screens, Shatabdi-style seating, modular bio-toilets, and attractive interiors, the double-decker train has a seating capacity of 120 seats per each coach. Uday Express consists of comfortable reclining chairs and adequate leg space as well. The train consists of 9 double-decker coaches and two power cars.