Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Rohini gets eliminated from the house

The fourth week of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has drawn to a close. Show host Akkineni Nagarjuna lit up the weekend with his special interaction with the contestants. It may be noted that seven contestants were nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 at the beginning of the fourth week. While Varun Sandesh and Shiva Jyoti were marked safe on Saturday, Ravi Krishna, Rahul Sipligunj, Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar and Rohini stood at the risk of being eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on Sunday.

The episode started off with a fun courtroom with Varun Sandesh, Shiva Jyothi, and Ali Reza playing the judges and the remaining characters donning the hats of the accused and prosector. As the show progressed, Baba Bhaskar, Sreemukhi, and Ravi Krishna were announced safe with Rohini and Rahul Sipligunj left to stare down the barrel. Bringing an end to the drama, Rohini turned out to be the contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the fourth week as Rahul Sipligunj succeeded in garnering more votes.

It may be recalled that Rohini was nominated for elimination by Bigg Boss after she broke the norms by discussing the nomination with her co-contestants while the process was still on. Her elimination left several housemates in dismay. Notably, it was Shiva Jyothi, who couldn’t control her tears while bidding adieu to Rohini.

The contestants to be nominated in the fifth week of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Telugu will be revealed at the end of Monday’s episode when the nomination process for elimination is likely to take place.