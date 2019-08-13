Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has entered its fourth week. Being hosted by star actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, the reality show has been entertaining the viewers thoroughly and has reported impressive TRPs. While it was actress Hema and journalist Jaffar who got eliminated from the house in the first two weeks respectively, Tamanna Simhadri was the latest contestant to be evicted from the show. The nomination process, on Monday, saw seven contestants get nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 in the fourth week.

As a part of the process, the contestants were called into the confession room in pairs. The duo, in between them, had to declare the candidate who will be safe and the one who will be nominated for elimination this week. At the end of the nomination process, seven contestants stood at the risk of being eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 this week.

Baba Bhaskar, Sreemukhi, Shiva Jyothi, Rohini, Varun Sandesh, Ravi Krishna, and Rahul Sipligunj are the seven Bigg Boss Telugu housemates who have been nominated for elimination this week. Viewers can vote for their favourite contestants either by giving missed calls or via Hotstar.

Missed call number of nominated contestants:

Shiva Jyothi: 8466 996 701

Ravi Krishna: 8466 996 702

Rahul Sipligunj: 8466 996 706

Rohini: 8466 996 707

Baba Bhaskar: 8466 996 708

Sreemukhi: 8466 996 713

Varun Sandesh: 8466 996 714

Voting on Hotstar:

Open Hotstar Log in by using email/Facebook credentials Search for Bigg Boss Telugu Below the video, select the green button of ‘vote’ Among the candidates nominated for elimination this week, choose your favourite contestant and vote for him/her Viewers will get 10 votes per day They can either cast all their votes for a single contestant or split them among multiple contestants.

The contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, at the end of this week, will be announced by Akkineni Nagarjuna during the weekend.