Concerns expressed over drop in number of flights from Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) has expressed concerns over a drop in the number of flights from Visakhapatnam. Stating that the flight movement from Visakhapatnam airport has fallen from 80 flights per day to 59-61 flights per day over a period, the APATA, in a note, has informed that it would take up the up the matter with the Ministry of Civil aviation and Defence Ministry seeking action.

The note further had the APATA mention several reasons for the drop in the number of flights from Visakhapatnam airport. Firstly, the closure of Jet Airways was cited as the reason for the cancellation of many flights from the city. The officials also mentioned the repair and maintenance of several Alliance Air aircraft of Air India. The other reasons listed in the note are as follows: