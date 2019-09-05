Feud between groups leads to grimsome murder in Visakhapatnam

A grisly murder took place in Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday night, when a 24-year-old man was found dead, by the local police at the PM Palem Police Station. The deceased, identified as Y Rambabu, was a resident of Vambay Colony, near Madhurawada. He worked as an auto-rickshaw driver.

According to the PM Palem Police, Rambabu was addicted to liquor, ganja and other intoxicants. Belonging to different groups, he often had heated arguments with Venkatesh, a fellow resident, of Vambey Colony. At 11 pm, on Tuesday, Venkatesh, and a few others from his group, argued with Rambabu, which later brewed into a brawl. One thing led to another, and the victim was seriously injured with knives and liquor bottles. Soon after, the accused reportedly fled from the crime scene.

The local people alerted the police after they found Rambabu lying in a pool of blood.The PM Police have launched a search for the culprits. Rambabu breathed his last while being taken to hospital. The body is now at King George Hospital undergoing a post mortem.

Vigilance in Vambey Colony

In the wake of Rambabu’s murder, the issue of drunkards creating ruckus in the colony has come to light. To keep a check on this situation, the local police have placed a special surveillance in that area in Visakhapatnam.