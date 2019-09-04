Chintamaneni Prabhakar, former Denduluru MLA belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), failed to appear before the Eluru Court on Tuesday. This was in association with a complaint lodged against him on Thursday night. Mr. Prabhakar and his allies had allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Dalit Community. It was done at a discussion over a sand excavation issue.

Though, there is no exact confirmation of when, and where this was done, a complaint was given by the Dalit Community. Apparently, the incident happened in Pinakamidi village in Pedavegi Mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. The complaint was lodged against Chintamaneni Prabhakar under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for attacking Mr. Cheruku Joseph while the TDP was staging a protest against the State Government’s sand policy.

In this regard, the Eluru Court had summoned Mr. Chintamaneni Prabhakar to appear on Tuesday. Police officials, in plain clothes, had reportedly been deployed at the court, and other public places, to arrest Mr. Prabhakar. These efforts proved to be futile as the latter failed to appear.

On his front, Mr. Prabhakar claims that the allegations are a step taken by the YSRCP as part of their “political vendetta” against the Telugu Desam Party. According to him, the case was filed as he had staged protests against the State Government over the sand policy. Chintamaneni Prabhakar is not new to controversies. In February this year, he was criticised for making a statement to a group of Dalits that they don’t need to be involved in politics.