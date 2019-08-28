Singapore-based air carrier Scoot will be launching flight service between Visakhapatnam and Singapore from 27 October. The Singapore Airlines owned subsidiary, which had entered the Indian market in 2016, had its representatives take part in a meeting with Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana in the city on Wednesday.

Mr. Satyanarayana thanked the Singapore Tourism Board and Scoot for extending support to Visakhapatnam by increasing the number of seats and flights. He also assured them support in terms of getting permissions or slots required for the flights’ operation.

Starting from 27 October, Scoot will be operating flights five times a week on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The flight from Singapore will depart at 8:45 pm (Singapore time) and reach Visakhapatnam at 10 pm while the one in the return direction, will leave at 11:00 pm and reach Singapore at 5:45 am (Singapore time). Scoot has offered an introductory fare of Rs.4500/- (one side).

Singapore Board officials GB Sridhar, Regional Director, India, Middle East & South Asia, Lim Si Ting, Area Director, Pooja, Scoot officials Brian Torrey, Senior Manager Southeast Asia & South Asia, Bharath, India Incharge, and Nithin, Manager South India took part in the meeting. K Vijay Mohan, President Tours and Travels Association of Andhra and O Naresh Kumar Vice President of Air Travelers Association, were also present on the occasion.

As revealed in a note, Scoot will connect several destinations from Visakhapatnam with boarding pass issued from the city to China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, and the USA among others.

The launch of the flight service is expected to boost the international air connectivity from Visakhapatnam.