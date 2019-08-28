Man attacks Visakhapatnam girl with knife for refusing his proposal

Knife attack in Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident, a man allegedly attacked a girl in Visakhapatnam with a knife for refusing his proposal to get into a relationship with him.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the accused tried to slash the girl near a theater in Anakapalle, of Visakhapatnam district. The girl’s attempts to run away turned futile as the man chased her down to inflict harm. Citing the incident, the locals swung into the action and rescued the girl, who was recovered from a pool of blood. After thrashing the attacker on the spot, they handed him over to the police.

The victim, who is a degree student, has been admitted to a local hospital, where she is being treated after sustaining severe injuries to the neck and chest in the knife attack.

Reportedly, the accused has been tormenting the girl for quite some time now. The obsession though took an ugly turn when he allegedly decided to harm the girl for refusing his proposal.

In the wake of the incident, several women activists have raised concerns over the fact that the atrocities against the school and college girls have failed to see a downtrend.