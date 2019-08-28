Venkaiah Naidu gives a tacit warning to Pakistan at NSTL, Visakhapatnam

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is on a 2-day visit to Visakhapatnam as the Chief Guest at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL).

He landed in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday morning at about 9:50 am and received a grand welcome from Minister for Tourism, Cultural & Youth Affairs, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand and Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain. City Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena, Visakhapatnam (West) MLA, PGVR Naidu, former Visakhapatnam MP Kambhampati Hari Babu and former Visakhapatnam (North) MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju were also present among those who welcomed the senior BJP leader.

From Visakhapatnam Airport, he was escorted to the NSTL where he addressed a gathering. Speaking on the occasion, he gave a tacit warning to Pakistan that India won’t remain silent if attacked. He said that Kashmir is India’s internal issue and Pakistan has nothing to do with it. He obliquely pointed out that Pakistan is harbouring and promoting terrorism and India won’t have any of it.

Venkaiah Naidu, reportedly, said that India is a peacekeeping nation but if anyone attempts an attack, a fitting reply will be made that the opponent will remember for a lifetime. Reiterating Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s words, the Vice President said that talks will now happen with Pakistan only on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and only if Pakistan acts against terrorism and stops supporting terrorist activities.

India-Pakistan diplomatic relations were soured once again after the Indian government chose to scrap Article 370 & 35A, breaking Jammu & Kashmir into Union Territories. Recently, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had asked the UN Security Council to act on the Kashmir issue, only to be shot down by the members. Earlier, Khan had warned that Pakistan won’t shy away from a nuclear war with India.