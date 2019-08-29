Saaho fever grips India: Prabhas starrer looks at a monstrous opening

One of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, Saaho is all set for a massive release across the globe on 30 August. Starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, the magnum opus has been scaled on a budget of Rs 350 crore to make it one of India’s costliest films. Saaho, which will be hitting a record number of screens in four languages is expected to shatter multiple records on day 1.

Given the film’s budget and the festive season, the ticket prices have been hiked by 30 to 40 percent by several theatre owners. Trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, “The buzz is very good. Prabhas and Shraddha are among the top actors and the response to the trailer is outstanding. It is a non-festive but a very wide release in Hindi. A non-holiday opening of Rs 15-20 crore would be fantastic, considering how some Bollywood actors struggle to deliver an opening of even Rs 10 crore.”

The advance ticket sales for Saaho have apparently been witnessing a whopping response with the majority of the theatres getting sold out within minutes of posting tickets online.

Starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Murali Sharma, Arun Vijay and Mahesh Manjrekar in other important roles, Saaho marks Prabhas’ return to the screen after Baahubali. Directed by Sujeeth, of ‘Run Raja Run’ fame, the film has been ticking all the right boxes since it was first announced and it will be interesting to see if it manages to justify the hype.