Vizag gears up to host India-South Africa Test match

Cricket fans in Vizag will get a chance to catch their favourite stars in action this October as the city gears up to host a Test match between India and South Africa. Scheduled to be played from 2-6 October at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, the Test match will be marking the first of the three-match series that the two teams will be taking part in.

A special committee, comprising of the District Collector V Vinay Chand, Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena, and GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, has been formed by the ACA to monitor the arrangements for the India-South Africa Test match.

Both online and counter sales of the match tickets are likely to go live soon. While the daily tickets have been priced from Rs 100-Rs 500, the seasonal tickets have been ranged between Rs 400 and Rs 1500. Also, the officials have informed that as many as 2000 students will be given free entry into the stadium daily.

The bilateral series between India and South Africa will be beginning on Sunday when the two teams will lock horns in Dharamsala to flag off a three-match T20I series.

Vizag previously hosted a Test match between India and England in November 2016. The game was dominated by the hosts as skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara took the English bowlers to the cleaners with match-winning hundreds, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web with a five-wicket haul.

The ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag will also host a One Day International between India and West Indies on 18 December.

India squad for Test series against South Africa:

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah