YS Jagan assures land to PV Sindhu for badminton academy in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured 5-acre land to PV Sindhu for setting up her Badminton Academy in Vizag. PV Sindhu, on Friday, was congratulated by the AP CM for winning a gold medal in the BWF World Championships and was given an assurance to support her endeavour to set up a badminton academy to train girls. The ace shuttler was accompanied by her parents and Youth Affairs Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Taking to Facebook, the AP CM wrote, “PV Sindhu has made the nation proud by winning gold in the World Championship. I wish she wins many more laurels in the future.”

After meeting YS Jagan, PV Sindhu thanked him for the felicitation and expressed gratitude for extending support to her plan of establishing a badminton academy in Vizag. Speaking to media, Sindhu said, “The Chief Minister has assured complete support. He has also promised to allocate 5 acres of land in Visakhapatnam.” When asked about the State Government’s decision to propose her name for Padma Bhushan, the World Champion said, “There hasn’t been any confirmation yet. It would be a proud moment if I get the honour.”

PV Sindhu was later felicitated by the State government at a function organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

On 25 August, PV Sindhu had defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the finals of the BWF World Championships, to become the first Indian to bag a gold medal at the prestigious tournament.