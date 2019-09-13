Viral fevers witness a worrying rise in Visakhapatnam

Viral fevers have been on a rise in Visakhapatnam over the past two weeks. With the onset of monsoons, the stagnated water puddles have become potential mosquito breeding sources in the city. In turn, the mosquitoes are responsible for dengue and malaria fevers.

Many government and private hospitals in Visakhapatnam are being flooded by hundreds of fever cases. Out of the reported cases, a significant number of them are children. Reportedly, at least 5-6 children are being admitted at the King George Hospital (KGH), with the symptoms of nausea, cold, cough and body pains, every day. If the results are positive, they are further treated in the pediatric ward.

In the wake of the increasing viral fever cases, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) geared up to take preventive measures to end the mosquito menace. The GVMC employed special teams of Malaria workers and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers. These special teams carry out the Anti-Larval Operations, including fogging and spraying operations. GVMC officials are appointed to monitor these special teams. The workers and officials have been visiting door-to-door to create awareness among the citizens.

As the viral fevers have shot up in the outskirts of the city, the GVMC Commissioner G Srijana ordered the officials to focus the Anti-Larval Operations, especially in those susceptible areas. In this regard, a special drive was organized, on 12 September, at Arilova and other areas under the second ward, of Visakhapatnam.