Bigg Boss Telugu 3 eighth week elimination: Who will be eliminated?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has reached its eighth week elimination. While it was Ali Reza who got eliminated from the reality show last week, one of Sreemukhi, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Himaja, Mahesh Vitta, and Shilpa Chakravarthy will be evicted from the house this week. And if a few reports are anything to go by, Shilpa Chakravarthy might be the one who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 in the eighth week.

Shilpa Chakravarthy, who had entered the house a few weeks ago on a wild card entry, was expected to hold an advantage over others for she had the opportunity to observe and form opinions on them. However, if the predictions are to be believed, the anchor might have spent her last few days in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.

Show host Akkineni Nagarjuna will light up the show with a special appearance during the weekend episodes. Apart from interacting with the housemates, the actor will also declare the contestant who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. While Saturday is likely to witness him announce the contestants who are safe from elimination, Sunday’s episode is expected to have him announce the name of the eliminated contestant.

Where to watch Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 eighth week elimination:

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 is being aired on Star Maa. The show is telecast at 9:30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on weekends when the elimination process takes place. Viewers can also catch the action on Hotstar app. The elimination results will be announced on Sunday.