Pilgiramge turns fatal for family from Vizag as six die in road accident

A pilgrimage turned fatal for an 11-member family from Vizag. In a tragic road accident, which occurred on Friday, the car carrying the family had rammed into a truck at Nallajerla in West Godavari district, killing six members of the family and causing severe injuries to others. The casualties included two children.

The deceased were identified as T Neelakantha Rao (55), Lakshmi (50), Y Ramakrishna (45), P Appalaraju (35), Y Tanuja (3), and P Gnaneswar (8 months).

The family, belonging Ramapuram, Pendurthi Mandal in Vizag, left the city on Thursday afternoon and was on its way to Tirupati on Friday, after taking a halt at Annavaram. Reports claim that Neelakantha Rao, who rain a soda business in Gajuwaka, had initiated the trip to Tirupati to tonsure the head of his youngest grandson, Gnaneswar.

Things turned disastrous when the driver, reportedly in a dozy state, lost control of the wheel and ended up crashing the vehicle into a truck speeding in the opposite direction. While a few were killed on the spot, others breathed their last while being taken to a hospital. The six members killed in the road accident were sent to a hospital in Tadepalligudem for post mortem. The five survivors, T Manikanta, Y Ramadevi, P Neelima, Y Reshma, and P Yesin are being treated at the hospital.