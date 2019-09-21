The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) issued a fresh notice to the temporary residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district. Issued in the name of the building owner, Lingamaneni Ramesh, the notice informed that if the house, on the banks of River Krishna, isn’t demolished within a week, the CRDA would raze it down to the ground.

In a notice served earlier, the officials had mentioned, “Land details: D No 250, 254, 272, 274 Undavalli village, of Tadepalli Mandal, Guntur district. In a 6.00 cents land, the building has been constructed unofficially. In the above-mentioned land, without any legal permission, ground and first floor RCC room, swimming pool, helipad were built within less than 100 metres from Krishna river. Also, 10 temporary sheds were built without taking permission from this organisation.”

Stating that the reply given by the owner in this regard wasn’t satisfactory, the concerned officials served a fresh notice and pasted them on a wall at the temporary residence of Chandrababu Naidu. The building, owned by Lingamaneni Ramesh, was leased to Chandrababu Naidu when the latter had moved to Vijayawada.

“An order dated September 19 was issued duly addressing the issues raised by your letter dated July 15. Further, the reply to the show-cause notice is not to the satisfaction of this authority, thus, this office has authority to enforce the rules corresponding to the unauthorized developments notified vide GO MS 678 (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) dated September 7, 2009, and as per fifth schedule of APCRDA Act, 2014, read with section 152. Therefore, confirmation orders have been issued to remove the said development in the premises within seven days from the date of issue of this order,” the order read.