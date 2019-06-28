Chandrababu Naidu served notice to vacate his official residence

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP Chief, Chandrababu Naidu has been a served a notice by the APCRDA (Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority) to vacate and demolish his current official residence in Guntur district. The building, owned by Lingamaneni Ramesh, was leased to Chandrababu Naidu when the latter had moved to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

The notice, which was found to be pasted on a wall outside the residence, has asked the occupants to vacate it within seven days. Issued by APCRDA, the notice was addressed to Lingamaneni Ramesh and read, “Land details: D No 250, 254, 272, 274 Undavalli village, of Tadepalli Mandal, Guntur district. In a 6.00 cents land, the building has been constructed unofficially. In the above-mentioned land, without any legal permission, ground and first floor RCC room, swimming pool, helipad were built within less than 100 metres from Krishna river. Also, 10 temporary sheds were built without taking permission from this organisation.”

The notice further claimed multiple violations and stated that the above-mentioned constructions would be razed down to the ground if they did not receive a satisfactory explanation within seven days. The authorities also sought an explanation as to why the notice shouldn’t be issued.

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority has served notice to Former CM, N Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his current official residence. pic.twitter.com/E8KmJA3AqQ — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

The notice has been served to Chandrababu Naidu just two days after the APCRDA demolished ‘Praja Vedika’ in Amaravati.