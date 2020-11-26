Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, held a meeting to review the construction of industrial corridors and ports in the state. Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister told the officials that the construction of ports at Bhavanapadu, Machilipatnam, and Ramayapatnam must be completed within two and a half years. He further directed the officials to complete the construction of Bhogapuram airport, near Visakhapatnam, as soon as possible.

CM Jagan stated that the construction of a beach road, connecting the upcoming Bhogapuram airport with the city, should be completed. The road has been proposed to cut down the travel time from the greenfield airport to Visakhapatnam. Mr. Reddy also ordered the officials to immediately prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for supplying water from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam.

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, and other officials took part in the meeting.

It may be noted that plans have also been made for laying a metro rail corridor between Kommadi Junction and the upcoming Bhogapuram Airport. The proposed corridor, over 28.91 km, is slated to have 10 stations.

In June, the Andhra Pradesh government signed an agreement with the GMR Group for the development of an international greenfield airport at Bhogapuram. A concession agreement was officially reached between the representatives of the State Government and the GMR Group, at Tadepalli, in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.