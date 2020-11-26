The Railways have revised timings of special trains connecting Vizag with Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Tirupati. Aimed at providing comfort to the passengers travelling, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, AK Tripathi said that the services of these special trains have been extended with revised timings.

#1 Trains connecting Vizag and Hyderabad

Train No. 02727 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad daily special express will leave Visakhapatnam at 5:20 PM, with effect from 1 December. It will reach Hyderabad at 6:15 AM on the next day.

In the return direction, train No. 02728 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam daily special express will leave Hyderabad at 5:05 PM, with effect from 1 December. It will reach Vizag at 5:35 AM on the next day.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Ellamanchili, Narsipatnam Road, Tuni, Annavaram, Pithapuram, Samalkot Junction, Anaparti, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu Junction, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada Junction, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet Junction, and Secunderabad Junction.

Composition: LHB coaches of 1st AC-1, 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper Class-10, Reserved General Class Coach-3, and Motorvans-2

#2 Trains connecting Vizag and Secunderabad

Train No. 02784 Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam weekly special express will leave Secunderabad on Saturday at 9:35 PM, with effect from 5 December. It will reach Vizag at 9:50 AM on the next day

In the return direction, train No. 02783 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad weekly special express will leave Vizag on Sunday at 7:05 PM with effect from 6 December. It will reach Secunderabad at 07:10 AM on the next day

Stoppages: Guntur, KCC, Vijayawada Junction, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot Junction, Annavaram, Tuni, Anakapalle, and Duvvada.

Composition: LHB coaches of 1st AC – 1, 2nd AC – 3, 3rd AC – 14 and Motorvans-2

#3 Trains connecting Vizag and Tirupati

Train No. 02708 Tirupati – Visakhapatnam double-decker tri-weekly special will depart from Tirupati on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 9:55 PM, with effect from 2 December. It will reach Vizag at 10:30 AM on the subsequent days

In the return direction, train No. 02707 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati double-decker tri-weekly special will leave Vizag on Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 11 PM, with effect from 3 December. It will reach Tirupati at 12:45 PM on the subsequent days

Stoppages: Renigunta Junction., Sri Kalahasti, Gudur Junction., Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali Junction., New Guntur, Vijayawada Junction, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot Junction, Tuni, Anakapalle, and Duvvada.