The railways has announced several special trains, including those between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati and Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad. As per Walitair Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, AK Tripathi, the special trains will be running along the routes of Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad AC special, Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Tirupati double-decker special, Kamakhya – Yesvantpur- Kamakhya AC (weekly) special; Santragachi-Chennai-Santragachi AC bi-weekly special trains. The schedule of the aforementioned trains is as follows:

02708/02707 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Tirupati double-decker tri-weekly special

Train No. 02708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam double-decker special will leave Tirupati on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 9:50 PM, with effect from 14 October. The train will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11 AM.

In the return direction, train No. 02707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati double-decker tri-weekly special will leave Visakhapatnam at 10:25 PM on Thursday, Saturday, and Monday, with effect from 15 October. It will reach Tirupati on the next day at 11:35 AM.

Halts: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, New Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti, Renigunta.

Composition: Eight double-decker AC coaches and two motorcar coaches

02784/02783 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad AC weekly special

Train No. 02784 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam AC weekly special will leave Secunderabad every Saturday at 5:50 PM, with effect from 17 October. It will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6:50 AM.

In the return direction, train No. 02783 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad AC weekly special will leave Visakhapatnam every Sunday at 6:55 PM, with effect from 18 October. It will reach Secunderabad on the next day at 7:40 AM.

Halts: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur

Composition: First AC-1, Second AC-3, Third AC-14, Motor generator coaches-2

02552/02551 Kamakhya-Yesvantpur-Kamakhya AC weekly special

Train No. 02552 Kamakhya – Yesvantpur AC special will leave Kamakhya on every Wednesday at 2 PM, with effect from 14 October. It which will arrive at Vizianagaram on Thursday night at 10 PM and will reach Yesvantpur at 6:25 PM on Friday (3rd day).

In the return direction, train No. 02551 Yesvantpur-Kamakhya special will leave Yesvantpur on every Saturday at 8:30 AM, with effect from 17 October. It will reach Vizianagaram on Sunday morning at 4:30 AM and depart at 4:40 AM. It will reach Kamakhya at 2 PM on the third day.

Halts: Malda Town, Rampur Hat, Durgapur, Asansol, Adra, Midnapore, Hijilli, Balasore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Gudur, Chennai Central, Katpadi, Jolarpettai.

Composition: First AC-1, Second AC-4, Third AC-12, AC Pantry Car-1; Motor generator Coaches-2

02807/02808 Santragachi-Chennai-Santragachi AC Bi-weekly Special

Train No. 02807 Santragachi-Chennai AC bi-weekly special will leave Santragachi every Tuesday and Friday at 7:05 PM with effect from 16 October. It will arrive at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively, at 7:55 AM and depart at 8:15 AM. It will reach Chennai Central at 10:45 PM on Wednesday and Saturday.

In the return direction, train No. 02808 Chennai-Santragachi AC bi-weekly Special will leave Chennai every Thursday and Sunday at 8:05 AM, with effect from 18 October reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 8:35 PM and depart at 8:55 PM. It will reach Santragachchi at 10:30AM on the next day.

Halts: Gudur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrakh, Balasore, Kharagpur.

Composition: First AC-1, Second AC-3, Third AC-12, AC Pantry Car-1; Motor generator coaches-2