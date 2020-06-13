The GMR Group and Andhra Pradesh State Government signed an agreement on Friday for setting up an international greenfield airport at Bhogapuram, near Vizag. Speaking about the AP Government’s plans concerning the upcoming project, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that highways will be constructed to reach Visakhapatnam city, from the Bhogapuram airport, in the fastest and easiest way possible. He added that the upcoming airport would be connected to Visakhapatnam city with metro rail facility also. With the construction of the airport, the CM stated that the North Andhra region will be facilitated with top notch air connectivity. He said that the government plans to complete these new projects as soon as possible.

The GMR Group authorities stated that the airport will be constructed as per the Chief Minister’s directives and plans. Stating that they are grateful to be constructing the airport in their homeland, the authorities said that the upcoming Bhogapuram airport will be special. They further stated that assistance from international organisations will be sought in the construction of the international airport.

The new Bhogapuram airport will be constructed over an area of 2200 acres near Visakhapatnam. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Nani, after the meeting announced, that of the total 2700 acres allocated for the construction of the airport, 500 acres will be taken over by the AP State Government to be utilised as commercial space.

The GMR Airports Limited (GAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited emerged as the highest bidder for the project in February 2019. With the latest agreement, GMR group will be taking over the design, build, finance, construction, development, up-gradation, modernisation, operation and maintenance of the Bhogapuram airport for a period of 40 years.