Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, on Saturday, said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Stating that he has been feeling unwell since Thursday, the 40-year-old shared he was tested after complaining of body aches. Revaling that the test results returned positive for COVID-19, Shahid Afridi sought blessings and prayers for his well-being.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

As Shahid Afridi confirmed that he is COVID-19 positive, several Pakistan cricketers wished their former teammate a speedy recovery from the infection. Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, Azhar Ali, Sohail Tanveer, and Sarfaraz Ahmed were among those who sent wishes across to the flamboyant cricketer.

May Allah give you speedy recovery shahid Bhai Ameen.. — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) June 13, 2020

Prayers are with you Lala 🤲🏼🤲🏼

Get well soon inshaAllah. — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) June 13, 2020

May Allah give u speedy recovery shahid bhai — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) June 13, 2020

Regarded as one of the finest all-rounders produced by Pakistan, Shahid Afridi represented his country in over 500 international cricket matches. Afridi debuted for Pakistan in 1996 and fetched popularity with his big-hitting skills and handy leg-breaks. He went on to play in 27 Tests (1716 runs and 48 wickets), 398 ODIs (8064 runs and 395 wickets) and 99 T20 Internationals (1416 runs and 98 wickets). Fondly called as ‘Lala’, Afridi even captained the Pakistan national cricket team in the World Cup of 2011. He announced his retirement from international cricket in 2017.