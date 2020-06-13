With theatres across the country remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, several Telugu movies, which were slated for a release this summer, are now in doldrums. While a few filmmakers have been migrating to the OTTs for direct digital releases, several big-ticket Telugu movies are likely to entertain the audience only in theatres. Here’s a list of 7 Telugu movies that are lined up for release, once theatres reopen doors to the public:

#1 V

Starring Nani in the lead role, alongside a brilliant cast including Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Rao Hydari, V is a much-awaited among the list of upcoming movies in Telugu. Written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the movie was initially scheduled to release on 25 March 2020. While the film’s teaser already garnered attention on social media, the music composed by Amit Trivedi has also been receiving a thumping response.

#2 Red

After basking in the success os iSmaart Shankar, actor Ram is all set to greet the audience with yet another action thriller, Red. Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the film features the lead actor in a double role. The film comes as the remake of hit Tamil film ‘Thadam’. Though the release date was pushed away from 9 April in wake of the pandemic, the film unit is surely making efforts to keep the audience invested.

#3 Nishabdam

Filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, the movie features Anushka Shetty as a mute artist alongside R Madhavan in the lead roles. While the film was slated to release on 2 April, it has been postponed amid the crisis. While rumours of the movie opting for a digital release surfaced a few days ago, Nishabdam’s Writer cum Producer, Kona Venkat rubbished the reports and declared that the team is aiming for a theatrical release post lockdown.

#4 Solo Brathuke So Better

Sai Dharam Tej is gearing up to hit a hat-trick with his upcoming movie, Solo Brathuke So Better. Helmed by debutant director Subbu, the romantic drama is bankrolled by Producer BVSN Prasad. The recently released first single from the film, No Pelli became an instant chartbuster with over 9 million views on YouTube. The majority of the film’s shoot was done in Vizag.

#5 Narappa

Tamil film Asuran, starring Dhanush in the lead, was raved by audience and critics alike. With its fame transcending boundaries, Asuran is being remade in Telugu. While Venkatesh reprises the two roles played by Dhanush, Priyamani will step into the role played by Manju Warrier in the original. Titled Naarappa, the film is being directed by Sreekanth Addala of Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chetut fame.

#6 Uppena

Vaishnav Tej, the younger brother of Sai Dharam Tej is the newest actor in the Tinseltown. The film has Kriti Shetty in the female lead role while Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is playing the villain. The makers have already released a few songs from Uppena, which have created a lot of buzz among the music lovers. Jointly produced by director Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers, the film was supposed to be released on 2 April.

#7 Vakeel Saab

After a two-year hiatus, actor turned politician, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Vakeel Saab that marks his return to the big screen. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Dil Raju, and Sireesh, Vakeel Saab is a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink and features Pawan Kalyan in the role of a lawyer.