PSPK26: Makers reveal first look of Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab

Fans of Pawan Kalyan have a new reason to rejoice as the much-awaited first-look of the actor’s upcoming film, titled Vakeel Saab, has been revealed. Directed by Venu Sriram, and bankrolled by ‘Dil’ Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film will be coming as the official Telugu remake of the hit Hindi film ‘Pink’. The film marks the 26th film in Pawan Kalyan’s career and is expected to hit the screens this summer.

With the makers announcing that the first look of Pawan Kalyan from the film will be revealed on Monday, the trend #PSPK26FirstLookFestival soon went viral on Twitter with several fans taking to social media. Bringing the curtains down on the wait, the makers took to Twitter to share the first look of Vakeel Saab and wrote, “Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bay View Projects proudly presents Power Star Pawan Kalyan.”

Earlier this year, Pawan Kalyan got back to filming after a gap of over two years. After remaking Pink, the 48-year-old will is slated to work with directors Krish and Harish Shankar for his subsequent projects. The popular actor was last seen in Agnyaathavasi which had released in 2018. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film couldn’t quite woo the audience and ended up as a disappointing affair. Pawan Kalyan’s fans, will, therefore, be hoping for their favourite star to strike form with his comeback film.

The Hindi version had starred Amitabh Bachchan as a veteran advocate who fights for the cause of a couple of women. In 2019, Pink was remade into Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai. Featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, the film succeeded in impressing the critics and audience alike.