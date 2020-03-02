See Pics: APSRTC’s newly painted buses in Visakhapatnam

Reflecting the culture and heritage of Andhra Pradesh, the fleet of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses in Visakhapatnam will now be sporting a new look. As a part of the â€˜Mana Bassu Mana Samskrutiâ€™ initiative, a total of fifteen buses have been revamped with thematic paintings such as the Dhimsa dance of Araku, scenes from evergreen Telugu film Mayabazaar, and the former President of India Dr. APJ Abdul Kalaam.

Images of the newly-painted buses to be introduced by APSRTC in Visakhapatnam:

The paintings on these APSRTC buses in Visakhapatnam are predominantly based on the historical monuments, pilgrim centres, tourist places, culture, and traditions of the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The scenic beauty of Araku, Gandikota of Kadapa, Kolleru lake, Ugadi, artworks of Bapu and Ravi Varma, and Etikoppaka toys are a few other themes that have been painted by the local artists on the buses. Reflecting Vizag city, one of the buses has been painted with images of the TU 142, ‘Love Vizag’, and industries.

The new-looking fleet of these APSRTC buses is expected to hit the road in Vizag in the coming six months. Adding further, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Madireddy Pratap, who is also the Commissioner of Public Transport, stated that plans are afoot to make the services more public-friendly. As reportedÂ earlier, the APSRTC will also be introducing several new buses will under the name â€˜Dolphin Cruiseâ€™, to improve the connectivity between Visakhapatnam and Amaravati.