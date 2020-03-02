One Coronavirus (COVID-19) case confirmed in Hyderabad

The Union Ministry of Health, on Monday, announced that two new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in India. While one of them is from Delhi, the other case of coronavirus has been reported in Hyderabad, Telangana. As per the Ministry’s reports, the patient in Delhi has travel history from Italy while the patient in Hyderabad has travel history from Dubai. Both patients are stable and undergoing treatment.

As per official reports, the patient in Hyderabad has been kept in quarantine at the government-run Gandhi Medical Hospital. The hospital officials have confirmed that four patients, exhibiting symptoms of the virus, have been admitted to the hospital in the last two days. Airport officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad have screened a total of 16,982 individuals as of February 29 for coronavirus. 109 individuals of the total screened ones have been discharged and counselled to be in isolation at home.

Since the deadly novel virus broke out in January this year, airports across the country, including Visakhapatnam, have been stringently screening passengers for any symptoms. All passengers with flu-like symptoms, including cough, cold are being quarantined. The Health Ministry has issued advisories for citizens with flu-like symptoms to report themselves to hospitals. Keeping in line with the advisory, Hyderabad-based activist and founder of Prajwala Foundation – Sunitha Krishnan reported herself to Gandhi Hospital upon her return from a trip to Bangkok.

The global death toll of COVID-19 is currently at 3,000. The fast-spreading virus is on the brink of being named a pandemic, after spreading to multiple countries.