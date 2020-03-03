Actor Charmme Kaur apologises for posting insensitive video on coronavirus

Actor-producer Charmme Kaur received flak after posting an insensitive video on coronavirus (COVID-19). The actor, who has predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry, made a TikTok video on Monday after coronavirus cases were confirmed in Delhi and Hyderabad.

In the video, Charmme was seen as saying, “All the best guys. You know why? Because coronavirus has reached Delhi and Telangana. That’s what I have heard and that’s what is in the news. All the best guys, coronavirus has arrived.” She then signs off the video with laughter.

The video soon went viral with several citizens finding fault with the insensitivity of the post. Slamming Charmme for her bizarre video on coronavirus, netizens demanded an apology from the actor.

She soon deleted the post from her social media platforms and was quick to issue an apology. “I have read all ur comments and I apologise for the video posted .. it was an act of immaturity for a very sensitive topic, and hence shall be careful in my further reactions as it was of least knowledge to me the rounds it created,” Charmme wrote.

The global death toll due to coronavirus has been on the rise. With over 3000 people already losing their lives to it, the fast-spreading virus is on the brink of being called a pandemic.