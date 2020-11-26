In an effort to raise awareness about the ornithological assets of Vizag, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, in collaboration with Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE), has been organising a bird walk series. The first session of the bird walk series was held last Sunday. After receiving a positive response, the Vizag zoo is gearing up to conduct two more sessions over the weekend.

Spread over an area of 625 acres, the IGZP is a hotspot for a variety of birds. With more than 100 species of birds in its free-range, the officials will arrange for a guided tour to let the people watch and understand the activities of the birds. To register for the session, one has to pay Rs 200/-. In an interaction with Yo!, Vizag zoo Curator, Nandani Salaria informed that Ms Bhagyasree Venugopal, trustee member of the organisation- WCTRE (Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education), will act as the Resource Person and take the participants on the bird walk. Ms Venugopal had previously worked with the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON).

Shedding light on the ideology behind the initiative, the Resource Person of the bird walk series said that the ways in which the birds mould their habitat around our living environment are fascinating. She further said that the bird walk series will take the people a lot more closer than merely spotting them. Noting the birds seen at Vizag zoo, she said, “During my personal bird walk sightings, Egrets, Herons, Bee-eaters, and Parakeets were spotted in good numbers within the zoo premises. A few notable species, including White-bellied Sea Eagle, Large Cuckooshrike, Black-naped Oriole, Common Hoopoe, Lesser Flame-backed Woodpecker, were also seen in the zoo.” With this series, Ms Venugopal added that she’s looking forward to educating youngsters in Vizag on what’s in store when it comes to the study of birds.

These sessions will be held from 6 AM to 8:30 AM. Only twenty individuals will be allowed to take part in each session. Participants will be allowed only when they wear masks. They should carry their gear – a camera and binoculars. Sharing further details, Ms Nandani Salaria said, “Birds tend to fly away when the place is crowded. We usually witness more number of birds early in the mornings and during late evenings. Hence we decided to take in a limited number of participants for each session and conduct them early in the morning.” She added that they are ready to conduct similar sessions over the weekdays if required.

Date: 28 November and 29 November

Timings: 6 AM to 8:30 AM

Registration Fee: Rs 200/-

For more details, contact Vizag Zoo Education Officer – 8121318643 or Resource Person –

9487802211.