The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to make toll plazas cashless from the new year. All the vehicles without a FASTag across the country will have to pay double the toll as a fine from 1 January 2021. Despite the launch of FASTag lanes at toll plazas earlier this year, each toll plaza under the NHAI has at least one cash payment lane. However, these lanes will be withdrawn at midnight on 31 December in line with the new directives. Considering the centre’s move, here’s all you need to know about FASTag and how to recharge.

What’s FASTag?

FASTag is essentially India’s electronic toll collection chip for national highways. The tag which is usually pasted on the windshield of the car, uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to communicate with a scanner installed at toll plazas.

How does it function?

FASTag readers will be installed overhead at all the toll plazas. As vehicles pass beneath the readers, the RFID code affixed on the windscreen will be automatically detected and the necessary amount deducted from the prepaid balance. If the tag is linked to a savings account, then the money will be deducted automatically after the balance goes below a pre-defined threshold. Additionally, the user gets an SMS alert on the deduction, once a vehicle crosses the toll.

How to get FASTag for a vehicle?

In order to get a FASTag, vehicle owners have to provide the vehicle registration certificate and KYC (Know Your Client) details. They will have to make a payment of Rs 500/-. While the tag costs Rs 100, the balance amount acts as a security deposit and for a top-up.

How to recharge FASTag?

FASTags are available online on all major retail platforms such as Paytm, Amazon, Snapdeal, and other platforms. Besides, they are also available at points of sale locations set up by a total of 23 major banks. These tags are also sold by the Road Transport Authority offices.

Speaking to Yo!, NHAI project director (Visakhapatnam), P Siva Shankar noted that with this initiative, vehicles will no longer be queuing up before toll plazas. He further requested all vehicle owners to make their vehicles FASTag-enabled. Mr Shankar added that those who do not follow the guidelines will have to pay double the toll as a fine from 1 January 2021.