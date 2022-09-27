Recently, the Tourism Department recognized a new cave in the Borra region near Araku, adding one more to the existing tourist caves. As per Srinivasa Pani, Regional Director of the Tourism Department, the newly-discovered location is a well-lit cavern that visitors can easily access. He stated that the locals discovered the cave and notified the tourism department about it. On World Tourism Day, the Regional Director expressed the authorities’ interests and visions for tourism in Vizag.

He informed that various tourism projects under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model are in the pipeline. Some of these projects’ Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have already been prepared and only need a green flag from the government to launch them. Further, he added that a unique cave resort, resembling those in Turkey, will be planned for construction in the new cave found in Borra. The Regional Director said the required permissions from the forest and other departments would be taken for the resort.

He said that the AP Tourism Department would shift more focus towards temple tourism in the state. Srinivasa Pani added that the temples in the Vizag region would be added to the available packages. Following the footsteps of Kerala, the local authorities are also planning to promote caravan tourism on a large scale. Packages, including tourist caravans, will be formulated to develop tourism in Vizag, Lambasingi, Araku, Ananthagiri, Bheemili, and surrounding locales.

